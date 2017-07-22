Rasheeda Frost Working On Revenge Body After Kirk & Jasmine Lovechild Heartbreak

The longer Kirk Frost takes to reveal his DNA test results, the more determined Rasheeda becomes to get the ultimate revenge body. HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVE details on her intense workout.

Rasheeda Frost, 35, won’t wait forever. Time is rapidly ticking away for hubby Kirk Frost, 48, to reveal his paternity test results, and until he does, the Love & Hip Hop beauty will be distracting herself at the gym. “You’d never know it looking at her beautiful smile, but Rasheeda is very sad about the state of her marriage,” HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned. “You don’t just bounce back from this like nothing happened. Working out has been a game changer of her because it’s helping her cope with her emotions.”

In the words of Elle Woods — “Exercise gives you endorphins. Endorphins make you happy. Happy people just don’t shoot their husbands. They just don’t.” Rasheeda is by no means looking for violence, but she’s getting real tired of Kirk’s lame excuses. He’s used every line in the book for why he won’t share the DNA test results. At this point there’s nothing Rasheeda can do to convince him to be truthful so she’s primarily focused on her fitness. “She runs 5 miles every morning and she’s in the gym with a trainer,” the source continues. “She’s already down a dress size and she’s not stopping. She wants to get in the best shape ever to show Kirk what a huge mistake he’s made.”

At least the guy finally confessed to hooking up with Jasmine Washington. That’s step one. Step two is obviously coming clean about the test results, but some people are convinced that he hasn’t even taken the test yet. WTF. That’s bad news for everyone, especially Kirk! If he fails to listen to the court’s orders, he could face a serious fee or may even serve time behind bars! Better act fast, buddy.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Rasheeda’s revenge body will teach Kirk a lesson?