Prince George Turns 4: See How Much The Little Royal’s Grown — Cute Pics

Happy b-day, Prince George! The future king turned 4 years old on July 22, and to celebrate the exciting milestone, we put together a gallery of George’s most memorable moments from the past year. You’ll love these adorable photos!

Prince George turned fours years old on July 22, which means he’s officially no longer a toddler — can you believe it? And although the little guy is still a youngster, George had quite an epic year — complete with two official royal tours and stealing the spotlight at aunt Pippa Middleton‘s, 33, wedding! Even better, looking back at George’s past 365 days, it seems the tiny royal only gets CUTER with each passing year. We can’t wait to see how mom Kate Middleton, 35, dad Prince William, 35, and little sister Princess Charlotte, 2, celebrate his special day. Click to see pics of Prince George and his sweet little sister Princess Charlotte.

A big moment for the little royal this year was when he accompanied his parents — along with Charlotte — on their first official royal tour as a family of four. The foursome traveled to Canada and landed in Victoria on Sept. 24. Over the course of one week, the Royals visited five communities in British Columbia and two communities in Yukon. George and Charlotte even got to attend an adorable children’s tea party as their first official joint engagement together in the country. At the affair, George rode a miniature pony and played with bubbles, which was obviously too cute for words!

On top of his royal Canadian appearance, George traveled to Poland and Germany with his fam as part of their Royal European Tour just earlier this month. One memorable moment from the trip was when George looked ready to take a nap while his dad spoke to the welcoming committee at the Berlin Tegel Airport. He also seemed MORE than a bit restless as he rubbed his eyes and pulled on his dads arm. Aw — he was probably just in need of a royal nap!

George and Charlotte join in to explore an EC145 helicopter – the same one The Duke of Cambridge flies with @EastAngliAirAmb pic.twitter.com/XzI2tZxTUA — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 21, 2017

But perhaps the cutest moment of George’s third year was when he starred as a pageboy in aunt Pippa Middleton‘s, 33, wedding in May. The precious prince looked so sweet in his white and gold outfit! Even cuter, he took his job super seriously and was seen instructing his younger sister in the doorway of the church before the ceremony. How adorable is THAT? There’s no question George had a busy year, and we can only imagine that this upcoming one will be filled with even MORE fun! We just love watching the royal kids grow up and we can’t believe George is already past his toddler years! Happy birthday again, Prince George — we hope you have a fabulous fourth year!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — can you believe George is already four? Wish the adorable tot a happy birthday below!