7YearsOfOneDirection: Fans Share Their Favorite Memories Amid Band’s Anniversary

Can you believe it’s been seven years since the formation of One Direction? Simon Cowell put the group together at precisely 8:22pm on July 23, 2010. Now, fans are blowing up Twitter with their favorite memories.

Where has the time gone?! Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, and Liam Payne were these adorable little teen boppers when they formed One Direction. Now, seven years after Simon Cowell bunched them together on UK’s X Factor, we’ve watched them grow up into handsome men with legit chest hair and tattoos — one of them is even a father for crying out loud! In honor of the boy band’s seven-year anniversary, which technically doesn’t happen until July 23 at 8:22pm, fans are sharing their favorite memories of 1D.

Many are rewinding all the way back to 2010 when the group lost their X Factor audition. The look on Simon’s face was heartbreaking as he comforted the young boys, who thought their dream of becoming superstars was officially over. Little did they know that they’d be taking over the world shortly after. “It may sound dramatic but my life would be so different and worse without One Direction,” one fan wrote. “Directioners are not fans, they are legends and legends never die,” another added. Others are tearing up over the not-so-happy times, like the death of Louis’ mother, Zayn’s exit to make solo music, and the dissolution of the group itself.

But don’t cry too much, there’s always the possibility of a reunion! “The singers will probably follow in Take That‘s footsteps and wait a decade or so before considering touring or recording together once again,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “A reunion is very likely happening but not until the way future.” Damn that’s a long time! At least each member of 1D is putting out solo tracks in the mean time — and they’re all freakin’ amazing.

