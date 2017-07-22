It’s time for a new chapter! The first ‘Once Upon A Time’ trailer for season 7 was revealed during the show’s SDCC panel. Here’s your first look at Hook, Regina, and Rumple in the new season!

A new curse is awakening in Once Upon A Time season 7, and a new hero will rise. The new season will focus on a much older Henry as he tries to find his way and save the people he loves. Andrew J. West effortlessly steps into the role of Henry. We’ve come to know and love Jared S. Gilmore for 6 seasons, but we’re excited to see this next chapter. This older Henry is giving off major hero vibes with his sword and armor.

The first trailer also gives us our first look at our beloved Regina (Lana Parrilla), Hook (Colin O’Donoghue), and Rumple (Robert Carlyle) in the future. Season 7 will take place years after the season 6 finale, and a lot has changed for these characters. Hook is in a cop outfit and doesn’t look too happy about it. If I’m not mistaken, it looks like Hook is in Seattle. Look at the patch on his shirt sleeve! Regina appears to be in a bar and is wearing a jean jacket. (That’s totally a jean jacket, right?) And look at her hair! Those waves are gorgeous! Rumple looks like he’s up to some trouble with his long coat and collar popped way up.

In addition to Andrew and Dania Ramirez, who will be playing the new Cinderella, there are several other new characters joining the show. The trailer revealed Adelaide Kane as one of Cinderella’s wicked stepsisters, Drizella, and the Evil Stepmother (Gabrielle Anwar). There’s another princess that we spotted in the trailer: Tiana from The Princess and The Frog! Stay tuned for more scoop from SDCC!

