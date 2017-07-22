Nikki Blonksy: ‘Hairspray’ Star Slams Ariel Winter After She Goes Braless: ‘Cover Up’

Her closet, her choice. Ariel Winter was once again slammed for her skin-bearing style, this time by ‘Hairspray’ actress Nikki Blonsky who said she should ‘cover up’ in public.

Not to sound like a major prude, but Ariel Winter, 19, does show off a lot of skin. Whether it’s on the red carpet or at the grocery store, the Modern Family actress lives for crop tops, booty shorts, and anything with a deep V-neck. Her fashion choices typically get a lot of attention both good and bad, and now, another celebrity is chiming in. “[Ariel] is so young and she’s so beautiful and so talented and she’s got a great body, and she should be able to wear what she wants,” Hairspray actress Nikki Blonsky, 28, told TooFab. “Granted, yes, there are children in the world, so cover up a little bit.”

Don’t get it twisted, though. Nikki has a lot of love for Ariel and wasn’t trying to be mean. “She works hard for her body,” the Queen Sized star continued to tell the publication, realizing that Ariel takes a lot of heat for the way she dresses. “If she goes to the beach, and if she wants to wear a bikini and take a picture of it, I think because she’s on a very famous show, people think they can say whatever they want. And it’s gotta be very hard for her, but she’s a strong chick and I love her.”

Nikki’s comments fall on the same day that Ariel stepped out braless for the zillionth time. While grocery shopping with boyfriend Levi Meaden, the redhead gave onlookers quite an eyeful as her nipples were showing through her white, long-sleeve top. The young actress officially joined the “No Bra Nipple Pack” a few days prior on July 20 when she hit up an LA studio without anything underneath her baggy tank top. Maybe that’s more appropriate for the beach.

