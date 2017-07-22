They just made it official! Nev Shulman’s wedding to longtime fiancee Laura Perlongo just went down and we’ve got the all the details on their low-key nuptials!

Catfish host Nev Shulman and his longtime love, Laura Perlongo, are officially married, PEOPLE confirms. They exchanged vows at noon Saturday, July 22, in his father’s backyard in East Hampton, New York. Isn’t that so romantic? “I never imagined I could be this happy,” Nev, 32, told the news outlet. “Marrying the woman of my dreams and having our beautiful daughter there with us! I’m a very lucky man.” The couple’s daughter, Cleo, served as the flower girl, while YouTuber Casey Neistat officiated the wedding. Take a look back at this cute couple right here!

On Tuesday, July 18, the MTV star blindsided fans by announcing via Twitter that he was planning to take the vows. “Am I getting married this weekend? Yes! Did I leave finding my outfit until the last minute? Of course!” he captioned a photo of himself looking dapper in a black-and-white tuxedo we know James Bond would approve of. Beside him in the dressing room photo is his 9-month-old daughter Cleo, who, judging by her beaming smile, is digging her dad’s new duds!

Nev and Laura got engaged on May 22, 2016, sharing the exciting occasion with their friends and fans via a photo of themselves sporting scowls as she showed off a sizable diamond ring by Cartier! “We’re enraged!!!” Nev captioned the clever pic. Sure you are… Congratulations, you two!

