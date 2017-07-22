Melissa McCarthy: The Shocking Reason She Feels ‘Sad’ About Sean Spicer’s Resignation

Melissa McCarthy has had a change of heart — kind of. After ripping Sean Spicer a new one on ‘SNL,’ HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned why she feels ‘sad’ about his resignation.

For a woman who took jabs at Sean Spicer, 45, on a weekly basis, she’s awfully emotional after hearing of his resignation. Don’t worry Democrats, Melissa McCarthy, 46, hasn’t crossed over to the dark side. The Saturday Night Live comedian is just going to miss using hand puppets and chewing on gum dressed as the former White House Press Secretary. “Melissa feels weirdly sad that she will probably not be able to play that character again — but she loved every minute of it,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Most of all she loved being a voice for the voiceless and provided humor to something she finds scary in the political climate we’re in.”

It’s true, the brunette bombshell did lend a silver lining to all the heinous things that were happening inside the White House under Donald Trump‘s command. Something had to change, and now it finally has. Spicer put in his official resignation on July 21, after being dubbed Trump’s most loyal employees. What the hell happened?! The decision came after the men had a disagreement over the President’s appointment of New York financier and good friend Anthony Scaramucci as the communications director. Spicer reportedly thinks Trump’s decision was “a huge mistake.”

As soon as he left the position, Spicer had undergone a complete transformation. It’s almost as if the Kool-Aid Trump made him drink had worn off. The politician actually praised Melissa’s impression of him on Saturday Night Live! “I’m a prankster, so I like a good joke, I think you have to laugh at yourself and accept some self-deprecating stuff. When its funny it’s funny,” he said. “I think that there were parts of it that were funny, but there’s a lot of it that was over the line.” Fair enough.

