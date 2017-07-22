Marvel Drops Major News At SDCC: The Wasp Casted, Nick Fury Returns & More

Hold onto your hats, Marvel fans — they are about to be blown away. The MCU stopped by San Diego Comic-Con to reveal some seriously cool stuff about their upcoming movies like ‘Captain Marvel’ and more!

Marvel dropped bomb after bomb on Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday, July 22, to the 7,000 people packed into the room. It was an epic night for fans of the Marvel Universe, and they made sure not to waste it by unveiling some really crazy stuff. For example? It was revealed that none other than Michelle Pfeiffer has been cast as Janet Van Dyne, aka The Wasp, for the Ant-Man sequel Ant-Man and The Wasp. But that wasn’t the only casting announcement made! It was also revealed that Samuel L. Jackson will be reprising his role as Nick Fury once again in Captain Marvel. This means he’ll be working alongside Captain Marvel herself, Brie Larson, who was previously announced during 2016’s SDCC at the very same panel.

How is that possible, you ask? Well, the answer comes in the form of yet another big reveal: Captain Marvel will be set in the 1990’s. The film will be a prequel to everything that has happened in the current Marvel Universe as we know it, allowing Nick Fury to make a “return” to the franchise. Because it’s taking place in the past, Nick won’t be rocking his infamous eyepatch — though it wasn’t revealed whether or not we would see the accident that causes him to need it. Maybe it will have something to do with The Skrulls, who was confirmed to be Captain Marvel’s villain in the film. Sadly no footage was shown from Captain Marvel since it hasn’t even started filming yet, but all of these exciting updates made for a very interesting panel.

But, that’s not all! Mark Ruffalo, best known as The Hulk in the Marvel Universe, confirmed that the green Avenger will, in fact, speak in Thor: Ragarnok. The actor shared that Hulk has been Hulk for two years when we finally catch up with him, and that he’s actually enjoying his life. Because of that he doesn’t want to change back to Bruce Banner, which will obviously be a huge issue for Thor and the Avengers to deal with.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about these crazy reveals at the Marvel panel? Comment below, let us know what you’re most excited about!