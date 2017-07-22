Ow! Ow! Madison Beer and Brooklyn Beckham are the hottest young couple in town! Their rumored new romance was sealed with a kiss during a fun July 21 trip to Barneys New York in Beverly Hills. Check out the sexy snaps here!

Brooklyn Beckham, 18, and Madison Beer, 18, have officially become the most attractive young celebrity couple ever. Victoria and David Beckham‘s son had been rumored to be dating the young singer after she was seen accompanying him and his mom to dinner at Hollywood hotspot Catch on July 20. Now we have confirmation they are definitely in a budding romance after he planted a kiss on her during a July 21 shopping trip to Barneys New York in Beverley Hills. The pair were seen roaming around the store while carrying bags of goodies. Though they were interested in looking at the merch, they were never too far from each other. Their adorable chemistry was off the charts! CLICK HERE TO SEE PICS OF MADISON AND BROOKLYN KISSING.

Madison rocked a pair of Daisy Dukes and a large denim jacket with a dainty cream camisole. The singer added a touch of glam to her look with some large shades, hoop earrings and a thin necklace. A natural beauty, Madison only had to let her hair loose and wear just a teeny bit of makeup for her trip out. Brooklyn, ever the trendsetter, wore a white tee and some baggy jeans with a plaid shirt tied around his waist. The pair showed off their street cred, with Madison rocking some high-top Converse and her beau wearing Snoopy Vans. Adorbs! Click here to see pics of Madison in bikinis.

Sources say the couple have been dating for a few weeks now. Fans had suspected a relationship was brewing after the sighting at Catch where they reportedly flaunted a little PDA, even though they were around Brooklyn’s mom. The son of the famous couple has previously dated actress Chloe Grace Moretz, while Madison recently had a reportedly not to amicable split from boyfriend Jack Gilinsky.

