Louis Tomlinson Disses Liam Payne & Cheryl’s Romance: I ‘Wasn’t 100%’ Into It At First

Louis Tomlinson loves his boy Liam Payne — but does he love Liam’s girl? In a recent interview with The Sun, Louis revealed how he really feels about his former 1D bandmate’s girlfriend (and baby mama) Cheryl.

Louis Tomlinson, 25, is one of the most supportive members of One Direction and is always looking out for his fellow 1Ders. But that doesn’t mean he can’t doubt them every now and then — especially when it comes to revealing some possibly unbelievable news. In a July 21 interview with Bizarre’s Dan Wootton, Louis confessed he wasn’t totally into his bro Liam Payne‘s, 23, romance with the lovely Cheryl, 33, at first. “I’m not going to lie, I wasn’t 100 per cent,” Louis, who shares 1-year-old son Freddie with American stylist Briana Jungwirth. “I’m not saying I didn’t buy it – of course I did. It was just a little bit surprising for me at first,” he said. Well, seeing as Liam first met the gorgeous singer when he was only 14, we may not have believed him right away either!

Louis then recalled exactly how Liam broke the big news of their budding romance to him. “I remember being outside and sharing a cigarette with them and him being excited and trying to play it cool,” Louis said. Louis would go on to keep the couple’s secret during the 2016 Brit Awards, even though the press was already asking questions. OMG, that’s so adorable! Now that we know Cheryl and Liam would go on to work out really well — welcoming their first child, son Bear, on March 22 — the story is even cuter.

“But I’m really happy for him,” Louis continued. “I think it’s important that Liam has someone around him who’s going to really look after him. I don’t know Cheryl too well. I’ve always thought she’s lovely, so hopefully she looks after our Liam.” From everything we’ve heard about them, she certainly is!

