Kris Jenner Loving The Attention She’s Getting From Butt Plastic Surgery Rumors

There’s no such thing as bad publicity, right? HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that Kris Jenner is living for all the attention that’s come from the butt implant surgery rumors.

The Kardashians aren’t just a family, they’re a brand. Anything that’s written about them only leads to more money, popularity, and attention — and leader of the pack Kris Jenner, 61, is totally feeling it. Even though the rumors of her butt implants haven’t been confirmed or denied yet, she’s milking the story for everything it’s worth. “Usually it’s Kris’ daughters who get all the attention so she loves that people are focused on her right now,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s loving all the speculation and press coverage.” Are any of us honestly surprised by her reaction? A good momager knows there’s no such thing as bad press.

There’s actually a second big reason why the mother-of-six doesn’t mind the butt implant rumors, and it stems from a promise she made to herself many years ago. “Kris vowed to never grow old gracefully,” the source continues. “As far as she’s concerned, if you have the money, why not spend it on making yourself look the very best you can. And, it’s obviously working for her! She’s dated men 30 years younger and has a body that many 20-year olds would envy!” Sounds like 61 is the new 21.

It’s great that Kris has so much body confidence now! It wasn’t that long ago that she was completely embarrassed and humiliated by the Photoshop fail accusations. The KUWTK reality star turned to youngest daughter Kylie Jenner, who has a lot of experience with online trolls, for support and learned how to shake off the cyber bullying. These butt implant rumors actually did a little bit of reserve psychology because if so many people are talking about her derriere, that means it’s a good one!

