‘Justice League’ Comic-Con Trailer: Wonder Woman & DC Squad Unite In Explosive Preview

Ok, so you’re not crammed into Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con. Who says that means you don’t get to see the new ‘Justice League’ trailer that just dropped? That’s right, we’ve got it for you right here!

Batman and Flash and Wonder Woman– OH MY! If you’re a DC guy/gal at heart, then Justice League is the movie you’ve been waiting for! The superhero crew gathered at the 2017 San Diego Comic-Con where the premiered a sneak peek for the film and it is unreal! Batman (Ben Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), The Flash (Ezra Miller) and Cyborg (Ray Fisher) all fly into action is what promises to be the perfect followup to their summer smash Wonder Woman. Fans also got their first glimpse of the film’s villain Steppenwolf! Peruse picks of the incredible cast right here!

Although the film is definitely shaping up to be a dark and gloomy as previously DC films that Zach Snyder has directed, there’s a fresh sense of wonder and, notably, humor that comes across in this clip for the ensemble film of the year! Could that be the work of Marvel director Joss Whedon? He stepped in to film reshoots in recent months so that Zach could deal with “a family tragedy,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. Regardless, the comedic timing is just about perfect, delivering some one-liners, primarily from The Flash, that hit their mark. Long story short, it looks like they might able to deliver on DC’s quest to restart their superhero universe with gusto!

Justice League drops Nov. 17, 2017.

HollywoodLifers, are you as obsessed with this trailer as we are? Let us know!