John Heard Dies: See Pics Of ‘Home Alone’ Star’s Movie Career After Sad Passing

Truly tragic. Following the sudden news of beloved ‘Home Alone’ actor John Heard’s death at the age of 72, we’ve assembled some photos looking back at his incredible career and beyond. Check them out.

One thing is certain: 2017 has already robbed us of many, many beloved actors and musicians. In recent weeks both Chris Cornell and Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington took own their lives. Then, actor John Heard was found dead in his hotel room in Palo Alto, CA on July 21. He was just 72 years old. John found fame as Macaulay Culkin‘s father Peter McCallister in the hit ’90s comedy classic Home Alone but his career in Hollywood started long before. To commemorate his departure, let’s take a look back at his numerous roles and some candid moments through the years.

According to TMZ, John was found by the hotel’s maid service. The cause of death is not clear at this point but the police do not suspect foul play. Although emergency medical personal were called the actor was pronounced dead at the scene. John had undergone “minor back surgery” at Stanford Medical Center on Wednesday, July 19 and was recovering at the hotel, according to his rep. John’s family has yet to release a statement on the tragic loss.

Besides his stint as a father desperately trying to get to his robber-tormenting son in Home Alone and Home Alone 2, John also appeared as Detective Vin Makazian in HBO’s groundbreaking drama The Sopranos, which got him an Emmy nomination. And who can forget his turn as Tom Hanks‘ corporate nemesis Paul in the ’80s hit Big? Naturally, we also have to mention his barstool-wielding role in the sci-fi cult classic of the ages: Sharknado! John clearly left a mark on the industry in his amazing, four-decade spanning career.

