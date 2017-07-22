John Heard Dead: ‘Home Alone’ Dad Dies At 72

Our hearts are shattered! John Heard, everyone’s favorite movie dad, died on July 21. Read the shocking details surrounding the ‘Home Alone’ star’s death here.

John Heard, or Peter McCallister’s dad from Home Alone to us true ’80s and ’90s kids, died on July 21 in Palo Alto, CA, TMZ is reporting. The actor was found dead in his hotel room by the cleaning service, family sources said. The authorities came to the Palo Alto hotel after being called for a medical emergency. However, John was pronounced dead on the scene. He was 72.

The cause of the beloved actor’s death is currently unknown as the coroner investigates. John’s rep has revealed the actor had “minor back surgery” on July 19 at Stanford Medical Center, and was staying at the hotel he died in while he was recovering.

This story is still developing.

HollywoodLifers, leave your thoughts and prayers for John’s family below.