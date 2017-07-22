Selena Gomez: The Way She’s Choosing To Celebrate Her Birthday This Year Revealed

Celebrity birthdays are no joke. With all the money in the world, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned how Selena Gomez has chosen to celebrate the special occasion this year.

What do you get a girl who already has everything? For her 25th birthday, Selena Gomez is actually planning to give away presents rather than receive them. “She’s asking her friends and family to donate to charity in her honor instead of giving her gifts,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Selena has nothing to wish for this year for her birthday because she already has everything. She could not be any happier with her life. Her song is charting and she’s crazy in love with an amazing guy.” What a refreshing perspective. Normally celebs are showered with expensive goodies like cars, jewelry, and designer brands.

But just because the “Fetish” singer is taking a laid-back approach to her birthday, that doesn’t mean The Weeknd is thinking on the same level. The crooner unfortunately has to juggle work at the same time but he’s found a way to incorporate his true love. Since he’s scheduled to perform in France today (July 22), he’s hoping to surprise Selena with a round-trip ticket to the City Of Love. “Abel is making sure that Selena’s birthday is not only one day but the rest of the month,” a different source close to the couple EXCLUSIVELY told us. “He doesn’t have any shows after the one in Paris until August and he wants to spend all his free time with her.”

Celebrating her birthday overseas is one thing, but is The Weeknd planning a romantic proposal as well? The Toronto-native has been scoping out engagement rings, according to OK! Magazine. We can see it perfectly. The lovebirds are walking along the Eiffel Tower, he gets down on one knee on the grass, pulls out a tiny box, and pops the question! Wouldn’t that be the best birthday surprise ever?!

