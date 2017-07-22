Harry Styles: 13 Photos Of His Hottest & Wackiest Outfits Ever

Harry Styles is a fashion icon. Over the years, he’s worn some seriously sexy and kind of crazy outfits. Let’s take a look back at the ‘Dunkirk’ star’s most memorable outfits ever. Prepare to swoon!

Harry Styles, 23, is all about fashion. He loves to try out different and wacky looks. Every single outfit he wears, he slays. He has definitely become a fashion icon over the years. He’s a singer, actor, and fashion aficionado. Is there anything he can’t do? We’re always waiting to see what he wears next!

Harry took our breath away when he performed songs from his debut album on TODAY in May 2017 in a bright pink suit. Not many people could pull off that super vibrant look, but Harry can. He looked incredibly sexy in the ensemble. If you weren’t a fan of colored suits before, you are now!

The “Sign of the Times” singer also loves to try out different suits. He stopped by BBC studios in May 2017 looking fine in a red plaid suit. While the outfit was a little wacky, Harry managed to make it look super hot. Seriously, is there any look he can’t rock? Who would have thought plaid could look so chic?

The Dunkirk star definitely knows how to make a bold fashion statement. Everyone turned their head when Harry showed up to 2015 AMAs in a white floral suit. Man, Harry sure does love prints! He also looked fashionable AF in a pin-striped suit at the British Fashion Awards in 2014. He was named the winner of the British Style Award that year. This guy knows how to rock a suit, that’s for sure! We’d love to take a look at his closet! Keep up the fashion game, Harry! You’re killing it!

HollywoodLifers, which Harry Styles outfit is your favorite? Let us know!