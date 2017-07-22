Eniko Parrish Putting On A Brave Face & Standing By Kevin Hart Amid Cheating Rumors

Showing supporting! Despite the onslaught of infidelity rumors slung at Kevin Hart, his pregnant wife Eniko Parrish is standing by her man! And our source has the EXCLUSIVE details on how she’s handling this controversy.

On Wednesday, July 19 Kevin Hart, 38, found himself at the center of a heated scandal when a video was released showing the funnyman allegedly getting cozy with a gorgeous young woman in Miami! Although Kevin has laughed off the controversy it hasn’t exactly blown over, largely because the comedian himself admitted during this 2013 comedy special Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain that he did indeed cheat on his first wife Torrei Hart, 39. He argued that the experience, while painful, helped him learn an important lesson. But how is his pregnant current wife Eniko Parrish handling the headlines? Our insider says the beautiful 32-year-old is sticking with Kevin and trusting him when he says nothing happened. Check out these pics of this adorable couple right here!

“Eniko is putting a brave face on it, but she was definitely rocked by the cheating rumors,” a source closed to Eniko shares with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Kevin has sworn blind that nothing improper happened, and Eniko believes him, but it still stings. She’s full of pregnancy hormones, and not feeling at her physical best right now, and Kevin was pictured in a car with a gorgeous woman after a night out partying — it wasn’t the best situation for him to be in. And it’s tough for Eniko to just brush it off, especially after he admitted to cheating on his first wife.” That’s got to be rough!

However, our insider added that Eniko is wholeheartedly there for Kevin, who promised not allow himself to end up in a situation that can be misconstrued again. “But, Eniko is six months pregnant, and she really loves Kevin. They had a long talk, and he’s vowed never to put himself in a compromising situation again. She’s giving him the benefit of the doubt right now, but she was hurt and shed a few tears.” There’s no doubt that Eniko’s position in this scandal has got to be frustrating, even if Kevin abided by his wedding vows. And her steadfast trust and support for her husband is just amazing! Clearly Eniko isn’t just stunning, she’s also one tough lady!

