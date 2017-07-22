Ellen DeGeneres Teases Selena Gomez On Her Birthday: ‘Have A Great Weeknd’

OMG! Selena Gomez just turned 25 and comedian Ellen DeGeneres just sent the songstress a birthday video with perhaps the most hilarious caption ever! Here’s the clip!

Happy birthday, Selena Gomez! The “Bad Liar” singer just turned 25! How did that happen? Where has the time gone?! Anyway, because Ellen DeGeneres, 59, is basically the best friend we all wish we had, she sent Selena a video featuring several of her visits to the show. But by the far the best part of the gesture was Ellen’s caption to the video: “Happy birthday, @SelenaGomez! I hope you have a great Weeknd.” So so clever! Of course, Ellen is giving the birthday girl a gentle ribbing for her steamy romance with The Weeknd! To honor her birthday, here are 25 of Selena’s hottest photos!

Ellen’s clip for Selena is as touching as it is mind-blowing. Mostly because seeing all her visits to Ellen in a row shows just how much the songstress has grown up! On top of that, the clip teases just how good Selena is at fielding the gossip that eternally swirls around her life. “Let’s talk about your boyfriend,” Ellen says at one point. Selena’s response? “I have a boyfriend?! Where?” A-mazing. How do you not love this girl!? The clip also includes all the times that Ellen has scared Selena over the years and it is priceless!

Need another reason to love Selena? Instead of throwing herself a giant birthday bash, this year the singer is giving back to those in need to mark the occasion. “She’s asking her friends and family to donate to charity in her honor instead of giving her gifts,” an insider previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Selena has nothing to wish for this year for her birthday because she already has everything. She could not be any happier with her life. Her song is charting and she’s crazy in love with an amazing guy.” Wow!

