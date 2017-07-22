Heiress Chloe Green Grabs Jeremy Meeks Butt & Gets Playful After He Separates From Wife

Chloe Green was pushing the PDA envelope on July 21 when she got totally hands with her new man Jeremy Meeks during a public appearance. Chloe scooped up Jeremy’s butt and the cameras caught everything!

Dayum! It seems that as each day passes since their affair was revealed, Chloe Green and Jeremy Meeks only become more and more aggressive with their public displays of affection. The 33-year-old model (who is legally separated from his wife, Melissa) stepped out at The Grove in West Hollywood with his 26-year-old girlfriend for an appearance at Topshop and Topman on July 21. The billionaire heiress appeared to be checking in on one of her father’s many stores, though she was more interested in grabbing some of Jeremy than the merchandise! Click here to see pics of Jeremy and Chloe.

Chloe had her hands all over Jeremy as the couple posed for pictures. Though he placed his hand on the small of her back while she sported a LBD, she actually scooped up a handful of his butt in some blue jeans. This is hardly the first time the couple have flaunted their PDA for the whole world to see, after all, the very first sighting of the two together saw them hardcore making out on a yacht. However, it is definitely one of the most brazen moves they have made while being fully aware they are being photographed. You can see more of their playful pics in the gallery above!

The new couple have been attached at the hip ever since Jeremy arrived home to California from the trip to Turkey during which his affair with Chloe was exposed. He returned to his house where his wife (whom he shares one biological child with and helps to raise her two other children) promptly asked for a divorce, though he would go on to be the one to file for separation. The pair have since been seen nibbling on each other on dinner dates and smooching while shopping in Beverly Hills.

