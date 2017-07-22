Chester Bennington: Linkin Park Singer May Be Buried Next To Late Friend Chris Cornell

As Linkin Park fans grieve the tragic loss of frontman Chester Bennington, it’s been revealed that the plot next to Chris Cornell’s grave is available and a source says they’re expecting a call from Chester’s family.

Although no announcements have yet been made regarding Chester Bennington‘s funeral following his shocking death at age 41, a certain cemetery is reportedly expecting to hear from his family. In fact, it’s the exact same cemetery where Chester’s dear friend Chris Cornell was laid to rest just weeks ago. Stranger still, the plot next to Chris’ grave is available and, according an insider, it might be purchased by the Linkin Park singer’s family. This new development caps a series of eerie similarities between the two rocker’s deaths. Take a look back at Chester’s incredible life and career right here.

When Chris’ funeral was carried out on May 26, Chester actually performed “Hallelujah” during the service at Hollywood Forever Cemetery. Now, according to TMZ‘s sources, the hitmaker might be buried just feet away. As we previously reported, Chester’s death was similar to Chris’ in striking ways. Both killed themselves by hanging. Both rigged everyday items on doors to end their lives. And neither left suicide notes. It should be noted that both Chris and Chester also battled drug and alcohol addiction for years leading up to their deaths.

“The Cornell family is overwhelmed by the heartbreaking news about Chester Bennington which tragically comes so soon after their family’s own loss,” a Cornell family spokesperson told the Chicago Tribune following the Linkin Park singer’s death. “They open up their loving arms to Chester’s family and share in the sorrow with all those who loved him.” Chester took his life on what would have been Chris’ 53rd birthday had he lived.

