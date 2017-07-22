‘Teen Mom 2’s Briana DeJesus Dumps Her Cheating BF & Considers Placing Baby Up For Adoption

Oh no! Briana DeJesus’s baby daddy Luis has admitted to cheating on her and now she is considering putting their child up for adoption! We’ve got a clip from the dramatic upcoming episode of ‘Teen Mom 2’

The new season of Teen Mom 2 has just got underway and already new cast member Briana DeJesus is bringing the drama! First the 23-year-old admitted to nearly getting an abortion because she barely knew her baby daddy Luis when she got pregnant. Now she’s busted him for cheating on her and she’s threatening to put their child up for adoption in a shocking clip from upcoming episode airing July 24. “You had sex with someone else!” she tells him and he totally owns up to it. “I definitely f**ked up. I was stupid. It was childish. I can’t go back. If I could, I would. I want us to be together and to go on with the plans we’ve had,” he reveals. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE CLIP.

That causes Briana to get tearful, saying “All those plans we’ve had have gone to sh*t. You don’t realize it but all the actions of what you have done affects everybody. I can’t be with you. I’ve been through so much that I know what I want and this is not it. I don’t want to feel obligated to do anything because of this baby. I don’t feel like I need to be with you because of this baby.”

“My thing is I don’t want to be with you Luis. I’ve made my mind up already. I don’t want to be with you,” she tells him, adding how that also means she doesn’t want to have to share parenting duties with him for the rest of her life. “So if I don’t want to be with you that means we have to co-parent, and I don’t want to have to do that.” Click here for pics of Briana.

Even though Luis screwed up and Briana wants nothing to do with him, he tells her he doesn’t just want to simply co-parent because, “I want to be there every day.” That isn’t enough to keep the pregnant mother-to-be from changing her mind about dumping him. “I don’t want to forgive you,” she says, noting that she still hasn’t forgiven Devoin Austin, the father of her five-year-old daughter Nova, for causing her so much pain.

Then comes the BIG bombshell as Briana wants Luis out of her life so badly that she hints that she’d be willing to give up their baby! “I’ve been down this route and I don’t want to go through it again. How do you feel about adoption?” she asks as the clip comes to a dramatic close. We know from her Instagram that she ended up keeping her beautiful baby daughter Stella, who was born earlier this month on July 2.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Briana’s going to bring some great drama to Teen Mom 2 this season?