Blac Chyna Gives Rumored New BF Mechie Sexy Lap Dances Hours Before He Insists He’s ‘Single’

Really, Mechie? You’re single? REALLY? Blac Chyna’s rumored boyfriend is claiming he isn’t actually dating her just hours after getting a lap dance from her in a club. Come on, guys! Check out the video here.

Blac Chyna, 29, is really not letting her ex fiance Rob Kardashian‘s, 30, Instagram rant get her down anymore. The former stripper was seen giving her rumored new boyfriend Mechie, 24, a seriously sexy lap dance during her paid public appearance at Miami’s Mynt Lounge on July 21. Lucky for us, they filmed the entire thing. Chyna gyrated all over the rapper and he looked like he was loving every minute of it. Of course what guy wouldn’t love Chyna (who has got an AMAZING post-baby body less than a year after giving birth to her and Rob’s baby girl Dream) rubbing her boobs and butt all over them.

However, as happy as Mechie looked to be receiving such fine treatment from Chyna, he wanted to insist all his fans that they are not in a relationship. In fact, he is free as a bird. Just hours after Chyna gave Mechie the ride of his life, he took to Instagram to post an image that read: “To clear the air, I’M SINGLE,” along with a caption that included a smiley face emoji sticking its tongue out and “#Golden.” Uh, okay.

Both the lap dance and Mechie’s claim that he’s single come after the news he got Chyna’s initials tattooed on his body. Okay, Mechie, you are seriously sending some mixed messages here. Maybe Mechie is trying to keep a relationship on the DL, seeing as he was publicly called out by Rob, who claimed he was sleeping with Chyna while she was still with Rob. Though Chyna has a restraining order against the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, it doesn’t apply to Mechie!

