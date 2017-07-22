Mama needs a night out! That was the attitude Beyonce was rockin’ on July 21 when she left the kids at home and headed to the 2017 FYF Fest with little sis Solange to dance the night away to Missy Elliot! Check out our exclusive details here!

Beyonce, 35, has been diligently taking care of her twins Rumi and Sir since giving birth just one month ago and that can only mean one thing — she’s ready for a little break from mommy duty! Thankfully her sister Solange Knowles, 31, knew exactly what would help Queen Bey unwind. The siblings headed over to Exposition Park in Los Angeles (just a little ways away from the Malibu rental home she and JAY-Z, 47, are currently raising daughter Blue Ivy, 5, and the twins in) to party at the 2017 FYF Fest — a three-day music festival that featured two amazing headliners that night: Björk and Missy Elliott.

Huge fans of Missy, the singers were happy to have the chance to watch the legendary female rapper tear the stage apart during her very first concert in LA in a decade! Beyonce was seen dancing backstage with her sis and even Björk! Hey, even if Beyonce just gave birth, we don’t blame her for busting a move. Few songs will force your body to get moving like “Get Ur Freak On” does!

We are so glad Bey was able to make it out to the concert — even though it took a little arm twisting from her sis. “Solange persuaded her to go for a girls night out, and Beyonce was really keen to see Missy perform, and let her hair down for a few hours,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She and Solange had a great night, catching up, and dancing — and she looks awesome!” It seems like the concert was exactly the kind of break Beyonce needed to rejuvenate her before heading home to her lovely family!

