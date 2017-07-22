Ben Affleck Slams ‘Batman’ Exit Rumors At Comic-Con: It’s The ‘Coolest F***ing’ Role

Ben Affleck isn’t leaving Gotham City just yet. The actor slammed all rumors of his ‘Batman’ exit at Comic-Con this weekend, saying it’s the ‘coolest f*cking role’ in the entire world.

Phew, DC Comics fans can breathe a little easier now. Ben Affleck, 44, denied all rumors that he’s leaving his role as Batman and Bruce Wayne behind. Whilst attending Comic-Con in San Diego on July 22, the actor explained why he’d never turn his back on such a legendary part, played by some of Hollywood’s greatest legends like Christian Bale, Val Kilmer, and the late Adam West. “Batman is the coolest fu*king part in any universe,” he said to the crowd during panel. “I am so thrilled to do it. It is f*cking amazing.”

Rumors of Ben’s exit began swirling in February and haven’t seemed to stop until now. From the beginning, our sources have EXCLUSIVELY told us not the believe the hype. “There’s no truth to those claims, I think he’s excited and ready to roll.” At least it’s nice to finally hear those words of confirmation from the hunk’s mouth. “After two films, Kevin Tsujihara, Sue Kroll and Toby Emmerich have said, we want you to be our Batman,” he continued. “I would be an ape on the ground for Matt Reeves. It’s a great time in the DC universe, and you can see why I am so excited to play Batman.”

Now that his role as Batman has been secured, we can all get super hyped about Justice League. The trailer, which dropped in March, promises non-stop action with The Flash, Wonder Woman, and of course the sizzling Aquaman played by Jason Momoa. It would have been such a shame if Ben bailed on this epic collaboration of DC characters. The film is now in post-production and we can expect to see it in theaters in November!

