Jeremy Meeks Says He’s ‘In Love’ With Chloe Green But Body Language Expert Has Doubts

Jeremy Meeks swears he’s ‘in love’ with new bae Chloe Green, but actions always speak louder than words. We EXCLUSIVELY spoke with a body language expert who has some serious doubts about their romance.

Usually when something seems too good to be true, it is. People have been trolling Jeremy Meeks, 33, and Chloe Green‘s, 26, shocking romance from the start, ever since he was pictured cheating on his wife of eight years, Melissa. Now, it appears those skeptics were right on the money. The hot felon claims he’s “in love” with the TopShop heiress (that’s what he said to reporters on July 21 while out shopping in Beverly Hills) but they’ve only been dating for a few weeks! How is that even possible? Call us non-believers, but falling in LOVE — not lust — takes time. Body language expert Dr. Lillian Glass seems to agree that something fishy is going on between them.

“Chloe is much more into Jeremy than he is into her, he is not as demonstrative of affection as she is,” she tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, noting that Jeremy “isn’t even smiling” in many of their photos together. “They come from different worlds and there will always be a barrier between them. Their kissing picture in Beverly Hills says a lot about them, he’s not even bending down to reach her. Instead she has to reach up on her tiptoes. In essence, he makes Chloe do all the work. The body language shows that he’s not that into her and she’s the one with her hands all over him, not vice versa. Watch them get a reality show!”

Hypothetically speaking, if the blue-eyed bandit isn’t dating Chloe for the genuine connection, then why is he with her? Could it be her family’s massive bank account? Jeremy was happily married to Melissa for almost a decade and they share one child together. They lived a good life thanks to his skyrocketing modeling career, but is he chasing fame now? Let’s see how long he lasts with Chloe.

