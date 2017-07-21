Marshall McLuhan: Get To Know The Famous Professor & Today’s Google Doodle

On this day, media maven, Marshall McLuhan would have turned 106-years-old. To honor his great work in education and media, he’s been given his very own Google Doodle! Here’s everything to know about the professor!

1. Marshall McLuhan was a professor and a philosopher — With a BA and MA degree from the University of Manitoba and the University of Cambridge, McLuhan, his work is viewed as the foundation of mass media. He was a professor of English at multiple universities in the U.S., [including Colombia], and Canada. His last teaching position was at the University of Toronto, where he moved and remained there for the rest of his life. McLuhan died on Dec. 31, 1980 at the age of 69.

2. He is known for the expression “the medium is the message” and the term, “global village.” — The first expression became a famous saying on McLuhan’s belief that human history could be divided into four eras; the acoustic age, the literary age, the print age and the electric age. His term, “global village,” was popularized by his 1962 book, The Gutenberg Galaxy and it was really introduced by his 1968 book, War and Peace in the Global Village. The term explains how the world decreased in size by electric technology. “Today’s Doodle, which celebrates the visionary’s 106th birthday, illustrates this theory by showing how McLuhan viewed human history. He saw it through the lens of 4 distinct eras: the acoustic age, the literary age, the print age, and the electronic age,” Google explained.

3. He predicted the world wide web before it was invented — Almost three decades before it was invented, McLuhan actually predicted the world wide web. He once described and predicted the internet and how it would work in the future. “The next medium, whatever it is — it may be the extension of consciousness — will include television as its content, not as its environment, and will transform television into an art form. A computer as a research and communication instrument could enhance retrieval, obsolesce mass library organization, retrieve the individual’s encyclopedic function and flip into a private line to speedily tailored data of a saleable kind.”

4. He was an author — McLuhan wrote two books, his 1964 bestseller, Understanding Media The Extensions of Man and his 1967 bestseller, The Medium Is the Massage: an Inventory of Effects; based in part off of his coined expression, “The medium is the message.” McLuhan penned a third book in 1968, titled War and Peace in the Global Village.

5. He appeared in a Woody Allen movie — McLuhan is often recognized for his role in Woody Allen‘s 1977 film, Annie Hall. McLuhan portrayed an academic, arguing with Allen himself while they were waiting in line at a movie theater.

