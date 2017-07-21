Chester Bennington: When Will His Autopsy Be Released? The Truth About Coroners Report

We were absolutely devastated to learn that Linkin Park lead singer Chester Bennington passed away on July 20. Reports claim that he committed suicide, but the truth will be revealed in his coroners report. Find out when, here.

According to reports, Chester Bennington, 41, took his own life on July 20. However, fans will find out how he died once and for all when the autopsy is released. The Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that “at the moment the coroner’s autopsy report of Chester Bennington is currently still pending.” So when will we find out the truth? Click here for pics of Chester.

“The latest the report will be available would be Monday or Tuesday,” commented the department. Apparently, as of July 21, they still don’t have all of the information they need to determine how Chester died. “There are still some things that have to be confirmed such as cause of death and whether drugs or alcohol played a part in the death. After the report is finished it would need to be sent to the doctor for review and transcribed. From there, the findings will be released.”

Chester has opened up about his past alcohol and drug abuse, but most recently it sounded like he was clean. His use began in high school, to cope with his sexual abuse and bullying. He also admitted that he was using heavily while on tour before 2011. However, in 2011 he said “I just don’t want to be that person anymore.” Hopefully coroners find that drug use didn’t play a part in his death. However, he has also talked about depression and suicidal thoughts before. He has often spoken out against suicide and bullying, insisting that “it gets better.” No matter what caused his death, it’s absolutely tragic.

