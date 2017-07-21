Harry Styles: What Happens To His Character In ‘Dunkirk’?

Harry Styles is making his big acting debut in the WWII movie ‘Dunkirk’. Need to know what happens to his character, Alex, in the movie? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Warning: SPOILERS!

Harry Styles, 23, is playing a WWII soldier named Alex in Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk. Ever since the singer was cast in the movie, fans have been wondering what would happen to his character. Would he survive the battle? Would he die? Now that the movie is out, we have answers.

Harry’s character makes it to the end of Dunkirk. While the trailers made it seem like Harry’s character might not survive the film interpretation of the real-life 1940 battle, he’s alive and well when the credits start rolling at the end of the film. We meet his character, Alex, when he is trying to get to safety along with other Allied soldiers as they are bombed by the German army. Alex is friends with Tommy (Fionn Whitehead), another Allied soldier. He almost drowns on a few occasions. In the film, he is nearly shot while on a boat with other soldiers, but manages to get away unscathed.

Tommy finds a friend on the beach at Dunkirk, and Alex is immediately suspicious of the guy. Later, Alex accuses the guy of being a German spy, but the guy is actually a French soldier. Alex is in constant peril with the other Allied soldiers. Dunkirk is not like the usual normal war movie like Saving Private Ryan where there is constant fighting. The Allied soldiers are desperately trying to run away from harm, and they continue to be bombarded with obstacle after obstacle. At one point, a boat that Harry is hoping will take him to safety becomes riddled with bullet holes. He ends up getting rescued by Mr. Dawson (Mark Rylance).

Despite being in the middle of an active war zone, Harry’s character does get to go back home. Not everyone was so lucky. One of his soldiers dies in battle, and Harry covers him up with a blanket.

Dunkirk tells the true story of the World War II battle that took place from May 26, 1940 to June 4, 1940. Allied soldiers from Belgium, Britain, and France became surrounded by the Germany army and were slowly evacuated during an intense battle. Because of the brave efforts by the Allied forces, over 300,000 lives were saved at Dunkirk.

HollywoodLifers, are you going to go see Dunkirk? If you have, what did you think of Harry’s performance? Let us know!