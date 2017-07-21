San Diego Comic-Con Day 2 Live Stream: See The Latest From Marvel, DC & More Online

San Diego Comic-Con is in full swing! Day 2 kicks off on July 21, with Marvel’s ‘The Defenders,’ ‘The Walking Dead’ and more taking center stage. Don’t miss out – watch all the latest news from the epic convention!

It’s as if the Avengers, The Walking Dead, Rick & Morty and all their friends got together for one giant party: San Diego Comic-Con! The 2017 event will showcase all the best shows, especially on the second day of the event. Such fan favorites as Steven Universe, Preacher, Twin Peaks and Archer will be on display during July 21, and fans that aren’t there in person can still get the latest updates. IGN and Twitter have partnered together to provide a live stream of the pop culture extravaganza, with IGN promising the “cast of Marvel’s Defenders and more.” The best thing? It’s absolutely free! IGN’s live stream starts at 3 PM PT / 6 PM ET so tune in to watch.

IGN’s coverage will be “abbreviated,” but it’s still a chance for those who couldn’t get tickets to see what’s going down. The whole experience will include live dispatches from the San Diego Convention Center show floor, live Twitter conversations, and an exclusive “Twitter Mirror,” according to Variety, which will showcase the biggest talent attending Comic-Con. This could mean everything from the fiercest cosplayers, live interviews with actors, and even some behind-the-scenes footage.

There’s plenty to get hyped for Day 2 of the event promises a lot, according to The Verge. For zombie fans, The Walking Dead is expected to premiere a look at the eighth season of the show as Rick will lead his group to war against Negan’s Saviors. Sadly, TWD’s Comic-Con is marked with tragedy. The show cancelled all its press events except its panel and autograph session presumably out of respect for the passing of stuntman John Bernecker, per the Los Angeles Times.

Marvel is expected to win the day when they roll out new news about their upcoming Defenders show on Netflix. Combining the stars of Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Daredevil, and Iron Fist. It’s one of the most anticipated parts of Day 2, so fans better tune in to see what goes down. In additional to everything that’s been mentioned, Marvel: Secret Empire, Outlander, DC Universe Rebirth and The Gifted will all have panels. What a great time to be a fan!

What are you most excited for at SDCC 2017, HollywoodLifers? Are you hungry for all the latest TWD details or are you definitely down for new Defenders news?