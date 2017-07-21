Tyler Posey Wants Bella Thorne To Know He’s ‘There For Her’ After Fake Sex Tape Scandal

Three cheers for friendly exes! Tyler Posey wants Bella Thorne to know that he’s ‘there for her’ following the fake sex tape scandal, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned.

There are many people still obsessing over the fake Bella Thorne, 19, sex tape scandal — but ex-boyfriend Tyler Posey, 25, isn’t one of them. In fact, no hateful or disrespectful words will ever leave his lips. The former couple briefly reunited at Comic Con in San Diego earlier this week and it was nothing but positive vibes. “Tyler’s had limited contact with her, especially this weekend because of Comic Con, but she knows that he’s there for her anytime she needs,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “When he reaches out to Bella it’s not ever going to be about the alleged sex tape.”

For a moment, the Famous In Love actress‘ world was turned upside down when an alleged clip of her masturbating in the car surfaced. The video, which was actually posted in 2016, also shows the woman saying, “I really needed a father” while getting her rub on. The Teen Wolf hunk refused to watch it or even click anywhere near it because he has too much respect for Bella. “Tyler wants to be above that,” the source continues. “He knows that if Bella needs advice, she’ll ask for it and he’ll be there for her. He will not initiate the conversation, though.”

Now that the former Disney star has had time to cool off, she’s actually making light of the situation. At first she was heartbroken because she thought the video was making fun of her father, who passed away when she was nine, but now she’s found a way to let it go. Bella mocked the fake sex tape by saying she doesn’t “even masturbate that way” and recorded herself making fake moans while petting a (pussy)cat. Get it?! Genius move!

