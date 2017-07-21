It’s WAY to early in the morning for this, but here you go: Tyga basically just confirmed that he and Kylie Jenner recorded a sex tape on his explosive new track ‘Run It Back.’ He even mentions her by name!

Tyga, 27, just told the world that he recorded Kylie Jenner, 19, in the bedroom, if his new song “Run It Back” is anything to go by! “Reaching for my phone, let me record that ass,” he says, “Let me record that ass/If the shit leak, don’t be mad.” A Kylie/Tyga sex tape allegedly leaked in May 2016, and while nothing was ever confirmed, it’s definitely wild that Tyga is bringing up the subject. LISTEN to the track above!

Our jaws dropped again when we heard the second reference to Kylizzle in the form of Young Thug‘s verse. “Beat it in the Cadillac, that p*ssy got me sidetracked,” he raps, “Like Kylie I’m with Tyga, we the perfect match.” It’s likely that the song was written before Kylie and Tyga’s breakup, because these days, things are anything but “perfect” between them. Sad!

Tyga’s new album B*tch I’m the Sh*t 2 dropped along with the rest of the album today, July 21, and you can stream it here. Meanwhile, the Lip Kit mogul has been moving on with Travis Scott. The two were reportedly spotted having a steamy make-out session as recently as July 12, and we also hear that Kylie is thrilled that she and Tyga are no longer a thing. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is “very happy” that they broke up, as a source previously told us exclusively, and she’s glad that she “doesn’t have to deal with [his] nonsense.” Oof!

