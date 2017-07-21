Nothing like using your art to let it all out! Tyga dropped the followup to 2011’s ‘B*tch Im The Sh*t’ mixtape today, July 21, and it’s his biggest release since he broke up with Kylie Jenner. Listen to this masterpiece!

Kylie Jenner, 19, and Tyga, 27, are definitely over, and he got in the last word on B*tch Im The Sh*t 2. As you can see in the album art, Tyga is clearly zooming away from heartbreak on his bright yellow Ducati, and he airs out his thoughts about Kylizzle on these new tracks, too. The 16-track masterpiece is nothing short of epic, featuring plenty of A-list rappers which give it a fresh sound and style. With his catchy beats and dope flow, T-Raww definitely came to slay with his highly anticipated release. Stream the mixtape below!

Tyga announced the mixtape in May 2016, so it’s been a long time coming. He finally began teasing more details this summer, and released the full tracklist for the album on July 17 on Twitter, making fans go wild. We’d already heard “Feel Me” with Kanye West, “Flossin,” “Eyes Closed,” “Playboy” with Vince Staples, “Act Ghetto” with Lil Wayne, and “100s” ft. Chief Keef and A.E., but Tyga’s tweet revealed that there would be features with Young Thug and more, too. So good! With his lyrics in “Playboy,” it seems like he’s throwing some shade at his reality star ex, since he raps about how a certain someone always “crawls back.” However, he provided a lot more where that came from!

Now that the album is here, we’re already thinking about what’s next. Will Tyga cast a Kylie Jenner lookalike in one of the music videos? Will Kanye still support the project even though Tyga is, in a sense, out of the fam? Will there be a tour? We need answers!

Listen to “B*tch Im The Sh*t 2:”

Meanwhile, Tyga was just cast on the third season of MTV’s Scream, which is set to air in March 2018. Though he’s dabbled in films over the year, this will be his first regular role on a show (other than Keeping Up with the Kardashians, obviously.) Busy guy!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Tyga’s new album? Tell us which track is your favorite!