Tristan Thompson Was ‘Super Protective’ Of Khloe Kardashian On Date Night After She’s Trolled Online

Tristan Thompson looked out for Khloe Kardashian on a romantic date night after she’s been trying to deal with online trolls. Find out the EXCLUSIVE details of their time together here!

Tristan Thompson, 26, went all out to protect Khloe Kardashian, 33, on a dinner date after the reality star was criticized online when news came that O.J. Simpson, 70, who many speculate is Khloe’s real father, will be released from prison. “Khloe and Tristan got here late, just before closing, and they were here until after midnight,” a restaurant staffer EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “They were taking their time, it wasn’t just a quick dinner. They ordered a lot of food, appetizers, pasta and tiramisu. Tristan must have done the eating though because Khloe was wearing a skin tight black dress and her stomach was flat as a board when she left.” Despite the troll-fueled drama, the couple appeared to be in a good mood. “They were both really friendly with everyone and even took a few pictures with fans,” the staffer continued. “When they were on their way out Tristan was holding Khloe’s hand and being super protective, he seemed proud to have her on his arm.” See some of Khloe and Tristan’s cutest moments as a couple here!

The close duo’s been making headlines with their serious relationship and have been looking to possibly move in together after house hunting in Bel Air. They’ve supported each other through many tumultuous times, including Tristan’s loss at the NBA finals and Khloe’s brother, Rob Kardashian‘s current very public feud with his ex Blac Chyna, so it’s no surprise that Tristan would be there for his lady love during the O.J. craziness. Khloe can definitely hold her own though which she proved when she tweeted right back to the haters, as she often does. Still, it doesn’t hurt to have a boyfriend who will go above and beyond to make you feel safe, right?!

Khloe’s been hard at work promoting her Good American jeans line and since Tristan’s basketball season ended, he’s been seen spending his time taking the beauty out on quite a few dates. They also take part in everyday activities and stay fit by working out together on a regular basis. After standing the test of time, we think it’s safe to say that Khloe and Tristan are a role model couple!

HollywoodLifers, what are your thoughts about Tristan being protective over Khloe? Tell us your opinions here!