Rasheeda & Kirk Frost: How Tiny & T.I. Are Giving Her ‘Hope’ That She Can Save Fractured Marriage

Rasheeda is REALLY struggling with the alleged infidelity of her husband Kirk Frost, but watching her friend Tiny successfully work on mending her relationship with T.I. is giving her hope!

It’s STILL unclear whether or not Kirk Frost, 48, is Jasmine Washington’s baby daddy or not. However, the situation has already greatly affected his marriage. His poor wife Rasheeda, 35, doesn’t know what to do or how to deal with the fallout! Luckily, she has her old friend Tiny, 42, to look up to. Tiny has gone through a very similar issue this year with her longtime hubby T.I., 36, but seems to have come out stronger because of it. That’s really inspiring Rasheeda right now! See pics of Rasheeda and Kirk, here.

“Rasheeda is getting support from so many people right now,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Her family has all rallied around her and so have her friends. Tiny has actually given her a lot of hope because things with her and Tip have healed so much. It makes it seem like it might be possible to get though this.” Though Tiny and T.I. haven’t called their divorce off, he did shower her with gifts and a touching message about how much he loves her on her birthday, and that’s a great sign!

However, Rasheeda doesn’t quite see herself doing the same thing as her friend yet. “At this point she’s nowhere near ready to take Kirk back, she’s still so torn up inside,” the source explained. “She doesn’t know how she could ever trust him again. Logically ending the marriage seems like the only way but her heart isn’t as sure. She knows a divorce is going to break her kids’ hearts, that kind of decision eats her up inside.” We really hope that doesn’t have to happen, but right now there is no easy choice. We’re so glad she will have loyal friends to lean on while she figures it out!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Rasheeda should try to fix things with Kirk? Let us know!