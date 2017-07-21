Tiny Fiercely Defends Her Daughter Zonnique After A Nasty Internet Troll Slams Her Sexy Looks

Don’t mess with Tiny’s kids! The Xscape singer slammed a hater who dared to talk trash about her daughter Zoonique in an Instagram comment that will blow you away!

Tiny went into full mama bear mode when she saw an Instagram commenter was hating on her daughter Zonnique Pullins, 21. The Internet troll wrote, “U fake ya eyes dat sh*t ain’t cute! Sex sales but so does p*ssy! Please refrain from exposing yourself so young!” Tiny was not about to have anyone talk to her daughter like that. “Shut the f*ck up & get off her page with that nonsense. When u gone wake up & realize no one cares what u think…Period!!!” Slay, Tiny! You’ve got to love a mom who defends her kids like that. Zonnique can dress however she wants and shouldn’t have to deal with people trashing on her choices. This was all over an adorable Instagram video of Zonnique goofing off with the flower crown Snapchat filter!

In the meantime, Tiny has reportedly been trying to mend her relationship with T.I. after her 42nd birthday celebration in St. Lucia. “Now that she is back home, Tiny is heartbroken and struggling to come to terms that T.I. is not by her side,” a source in Atlanta told HollywoodLife.com. They reportedly had wild sex on the island, but the passion didn’t come back from the beach with them. “After their incredible connection in paradise, Tiny thought for sure things would change once they got home but she is sorely mistaken. T.I. has not called off the divorce, he has not asked to move back in and they are still a broken family which has her crushed.”

T.I. and Tiny have definitely been all over the place and his b-day message on Instagram probably didn’t help things. “In my eyes, we didn’t break up, we EVOLVED into something unconditional,” he wrote. “A relationship that supersedes fidelity, physical presence, or any other disagreement we may have faced. What we have is stronger than the bullsh*t & for that I’m thankful.” That totally sounded like he wants to be single to us!

HollywoodLifers, did you totally love how Tiny handled that nasty Internet troll?