‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8 Trailer Drops At SDCC & It’s Pure Insanity

Oh. My. Apocalypse. The war has finally arrived on ‘The Walking Dead’, and in the first trailer released at San Diego Comic Con and it will leave your jaw on the floor.

It’s here! It’s here! Finally, the first footage from the eighth season of The Walking Dead has dropped, and it’s a doozy. The cast and crew were on hand at their annual San Diego Comic-Con panel inside Hall H to premier the trailer, which was very exciting. While stills from the new season had previously been released — showing Carol (Melissa McBride) and Daryl (Norman Reedus) together — this is the first time actual scenes were revealed. As you can imagine, especially after the intense ending of season seven, things are looking more intense than ever in the new episodes.

The trailer premiered during The Walking Dead panel which took place just days after a very tragic accident occurred on set. As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, stuntman John Bernecker, died after falling approximately 30 feet onto a concrete floor. According to reports, John fell off of a balcony while filming a fight scene with actor Austin Amelio (Dwight). Sadly, it was reported that the fall, which was part of the stunt scene, went wrong and John missed the soft pad he was meant to land on. The cast and crew came out to not only premiere this intense trailer, but to also pay tribute to their fallen co-star.

