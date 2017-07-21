Sophie Turner Lovingly Supports BF Joe Jonas By Rocking DNCE Merch & It’s Too Cute

Sophie Turner is DNCE’s biggest fan! The ‘Game of Thrones’ star rocked her man’s band merch while catching a plane of out of LAX! See the adorable photos of Sophie and Joe!

If you want to catch Sophie Turner, 21, jamming out at DNCE‘s next show, just look for her new jacket! The actress and her man, Joe Jonas, 27, were spotted catching a plane out of LAX, and she was quite easy to recognize! The Game of Thrones star rocked a jean jacket with DNCE’s hit song, “Kissing Strangers” embroidered on the back of it! The psychedelic, 70’s font stood out on her all-jean ensemble, with colors of pink and orange. And, it’s official — Joe and Sophie are the ultimate relationship goals!

Joe and Sophie jetted out of LAX on Thursday evening [July 20], when they attempted to lay low in the airport. The adorable couple kept their airport style chic and casual, with matching jean outfits. Sophie wore an all-blue jean ensemble and white sneakers, with her red hair pulled back in a ponytail. She even tried to hide behind a pair of red shades. Joe, on the other hand, sported a stunning velvet black jacket with matching jeans. His white tee also matched his white sneakers. And, it looked like the pair were in for a long flight. Both Joe and Sophie held on to neck pillows, while they made their way through LAX with their bags.

While Joe and Sophie tend to keep their relationship under wraps, the pair have been gradually sharing more of their love with us. They were most recently spotted at the premiere of Game of Thrones on Monday, July 17, where Sophie was photographed sitting on Joe’s lap! They looked happier than ever with their arms wrapped around each other! See the cute snap, here! And, to everyone’s surprise, Sophie’s recently been more candid about her romance with Joe. She opened up about Joe for the first time when she told InStyle that it’s easy to date him because he “understands” her! After that, in a slew of other interviews, Sophie gushed over how happy she is with her relationship.

Joe and Sophie are quickly creeping up to their estimated eighth month together. The pair were first linked back in Nov. 2016, when they were caught getting cozy on a date in the Netherlands. And, they’ve been inseparable ever since!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Joe and Sophie are ready to get engaged?