Whoa! Sharon Stone may be pushing 60 but this bikini pic shows the stunning actress still knows how to turn heads and make it look effortless!

When most people are approaching 60, they tend to get a little more conservative with their swimsuit choices. And they definitely don’t share pic after pic of their skimpy summer apparel! But, for classic Hollywood sexpot Sharon Stone these rules simply don’t apply! Why? Because, at age 59, she’s just as svelte and stunning as she was thirty years ago! Need proof? Sharon just shared a pic of herself reclining in a boat while kicking back in Montana and let’s just say those abs are not 59! They can’t be! Check out photos of the gorgeous actress and her three sons right here!

Rocking a skimpy baby blue bikini and dark shades, Sharon showcased her slender figure and enviable tummy while taking in the sun during a boating excursion. “Family boating day. #Montana #summer17,” she captioned the sexy photo. This isn’t the first time the Basic Instinct star has taken the time to showcase her age-defying assets! In 2015, Sharon posed totally nude for Harper’s Bazaar and the resulting photos are downright incredible! What’s her secret!?

In fact, the only thing she likes sharing more than amazing bikini pics are photos of her three sons! In April, the beloved thespian shared her thoughts on parenting with HollywoodLife.com, stating that she doesn’t think being a parent is all that tough because she adores it so much! “I don’t think parenting is hard because I love parenting, and I think the things that you love and are dedicated to aren’t hard even when they are complicated.” So so sweet! Keep the bikini and family candids coming, Sharon!

