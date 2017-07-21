White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer Resigns — What Happened?

In the latest shake up to the Trump administration, Sean Spicer has shockingly resigned from his role as press secretary. There’s major tension in the White House following his exit. What caused him to leave?

Sean Spicer, 45, has been one of President Donald Trump‘s most loyal employees, but he’s apparently had enough. Spicer is leaving his role as White House press secretary , according to a report from The New York Times. The decision comes on June 21 after Spicer told President Trump that he disagreed with his appointment of New York financier (and friend) Anthony Scaramucci as communications director. Spicer had been filling in that role while press secretary as Trump took his time filling the position.

Trump offered Scaramucci the communications director position the same morning Spicer resigned. Spicer reportedly told Trump that appointing Scaramucci was a “major mistake,” according to a source who spoke to The New York Times. The president wanted Spicer to stay on as press secretary, but he instead resigned. It’s understood that Spicer will be replaced in the interim by current Deputy White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders until an official press secretary is announced (though that could be Huckabee Sanders).

Spicer was known for his combative press briefings with White House reporters in which he constantly seemed personally offended by any question asked. He sparred with journalists, become visibly upset and overwhelmed at follow-ups, and screamed on TV. Huckabee Sanders has a much calmer demeanor, though she’s delivering the same message as Spicer. There have been rumblings for some time that Spicer would be stepping down after the troubling decision by the White House to not broadcast press briefings and ban reporters from live streaming — only providing audio. Huckabee Sanders has been conducting the press briefings more often than not lately.

Spicer had major gaffes in his seven months on the job. In a terribly misguided attempt to justify a US missile strike, Spicer said that Adolf Hitler wasn’t as bad as Syrian President Bashar al-Assad because he never used chemical weapons. Not only is that not true, it sounded an awful lot like excusing some of Hitler’s behavior. Didn’t help that he also called concentration camps “Holocaust centers.” Spicer apologized, moved on with the job (probably after a stern warning), and was his usual hostile self for weeks without huge incident. But he was noticeably absent during perhaps the most hectic week of the Trump presidency, when Trump fired FBI Director James Comey, then threatened him on Twitter. Spicer was out fulfilling his Navy Reserves duty, no big deal there. But having Huckabee Sanders appear at pressers in his place showed a dramatic difference in how the meetings ran. She seemed…a lot better at the job. Sorry, Spicey.

Even if Sarah was better, Spicer’s sudden departure is troubling. Trump is knocking down officials in his administration one by one, it seems, because “he’s frustrated, and angry at everyone,” sources told Axios. “The advice he’s getting is to go big — that he has nothing to lose,” the White House source said. “The question now is how big and how bold. I’m not sure he knows the answer to that yet.”

