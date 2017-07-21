Sean Spicer Gushes Over Melissa McCarthy’s ‘SNL’ Parody After Resigning — ‘It’s Funny’

Just hours after resigning, Sean Spicer gave his first interview to Sean Hannity. Shockingly, now that he’s not on Trump’s payroll anymore he was willing to admit that the ‘SNL’ sketches about him can be ‘funny!’

Now that Sean Spicer, 45, is no longer part of Team Trump, he’s sharing his true feelings about the wildly popular Saturday Night Live sketches in which he’s played by Melissa McCarthy. Sean Hannity sat Spicy down for his first post-quitting interview, and asked him about the show. His response was totally surprising to us! Click here to see more pics from SNL.

“When its funny it’s funny,” he admitted. However, he didn’t love ALL of it. “I think that there were parts of it that were funny, but there’s a lot of it that was over the line. It wasn’t funny. It was stupid, or silly, or malicious. But there were some skits on late night television that I did crack up at. So sometimes it can be funny, Some of the memes you have to crack up about. But sometimes it goes from funny to mean.” How about that!

Spicer announced his departure from the White House on the morning of July 21, citing President Trump’s decision to appoint banker Anthony Scaramucci as the new communications director. Spicer had been filling in that position since May. Spicer stepped down when the president refused to listen to his warning that Scaramucci would be a terrible communications director. There have been rumblings in Washington for months that Spicer would be leaving the press office and moving to a different part of the White House, but it seems at this point that that’s not the case.

The Trump administration moved all press briefings off camera after a string of controversies that angered the president. Spicer made many mistakes in the role, and the media attention didn’t sit well with Trump. Currently, all press briefings are done off camera with only audio streaming, though there have been instances where reporters were able to sneak a live stream on social media. Spicer’s long list of gaffes includes saying that Hitler didn’t use chemical warfare in WWII, mispronouncing common words frequently enough that there are video compilations, wearing his American flag pin upside down, and hiding in the bushes from reporters. Sorry, hiding “near” bushes.

Trump reportedly hated that Spicer was a constant target on Saturday Night Live — one of his most hated programs — when Melissa started her brilliant impressions of his press briefings almost every week. As for Scaramucci, it’s not hard to see why Spicer is against him being communications director. Scaramucci is a Wall Street banker with no professional communications experience. As he laughed it off in his first press conference, “well I played a journalist on TV, so I empathize with journalists.” Not the same! Scaramucci is a prominent Republican donor who backed Trump in the 2016 general election. Trump promised him a position “somewhere in the White House” since the beginning of his presidency, and it looks like he simply placed him where a job opened up. He lost one of his fiercest defenders in the process. Seriously, who else would yell at reporters over “covfefe”?

HollywoodLifers, are you surprised that Spicer resigned? Let us know!