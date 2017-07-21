Rihanna, Kim Kardashian & More Best Dressed Celebrities Of The Week

All of our favorite celebrities were out & about this week in some of the most gorgeous red carpet looks! From Rihanna to Kim Kardashian, we can’t decide who was best dressed of the week. What do you guys think? VOTE.

This week was seriously exciting and jam-packed with events. From movie premieres to parties, our favorite celebs stepped out on the red carpet in stunning outfits and we rounded up our top 10 favorites. We have to start with the Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets LA premiere because we saw three stunning dresses. Let’s start with Rihanna, 29, because she looked like an absolute princess in a custom pink Giambattista Valli Couture gown. The off-the-shoulder pink high-low gown featured huge poufy sleeves, and an extra long train. She topped her look off with custom pink Manolo Blahnik gladiator sandals that laced all the way up her legs.

Two of our other fave looks from the premiere came from our fave BFFs, Cara Delevingne, 24, and Kendall Jenner, 21. Cara opted for a sexy futuristic look when she opted to wear this stunning silver metallic Iris van Herpen Fall 2017 Couture gown. The sheer dress hugged her petite frame perfectly and featured a sexy slit on the front. Kendall went with something more simple, but equally as sexy when she rocked this black mini Carmen March 2017 dress with an off-the-shoulder neckline.

Kendall’s older sis, Kim Kardashian, 36, looked sexier than ever when she arrived at the Balmain and Beats by Dr. Dre party in LA wearing a tiny little white crop top that showed off massive cleavage, paired with a high-waisted sheer maxi skirt, completely bedazzled in diamonds. The skirt had a hip-high slit showing off Kim’s toned legs, and she highlighted her pins with a pair of Yeezy Season 2 heels.

There were so many other gorgeous looks to choose from and we seriously can’t make up our minds. Who do you guys think was best dressed of the week? VOTE.