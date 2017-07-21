Princess Charlotte Throws 1st Public Tantrum Before Boarding Plane: See Her Adorable Tumble

Usually on her best behavior, Princess Charlotte showed a rare side as her fam wrapped up their tour. The tot uncharacteristically had a crying fest, and even fell over! See the sweet pics.

Princess Charlotte, 2, was an absolute angel during her family’s five-day Royal European Tour. Curtsying to officials, shaking hands, and even smiling for the cameras, the cutie couldn’t have behaved more perfectly. So it’s no wonder the toddler got a little fussy on the last day abroad — after all, she’s only two years old! Before taking off for home in London on July 21, Kate Middleton, 35, and Prince William, 35, brought Prince George, 3, and Charlotte to a special tour of the Airbus training facilities in Germany. And while there, Charlotte had a bit of a meltdown. But like everything else the little princess does, it was pretty darn precious!

At the training facilities, the Royals met with apprentices and got a close-up tour of a helicopter, but apparently Charlotte was not impressed. Before boarding their private plane, Charlotte got fussy and began to cry. As her mom tried to calm her, the little one attempted to squirm out of her arms and even ended up falling on the ground! And while we’ve never seen Charlotte so upset before, her tantrum didn’t last long as Kate expertly calmed her down. William then helped her onto the plane. This isn’t the first time we’ve seen a royal fit before though. Click to see more pics of the Royal Family’s European Tour.

Just last summer, George had a full blown temper tantrum while visiting the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford, Gloucestershire. At the time, George was also just two years old, and he seemed to get overwhelmed as the day wore on. He eventually became fussy and burst into tears in front of the cameras. George and Charlotte are already such experts in the public eye though, and their European Tour appearances did nothing but reiterate that.

After all, the royal siblings provided some of the sweetest moments of the week. For one, George was sporting grown-up airport style, while Charlotte showed off her very first curtsy. It seriously doesn’t get much cuter than that! Up next for the tiny royals, George will be celebrating his fourth birthday on July 22.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — how cute is Princess Charlotte? Are you surprised by how well behaved she normally is?