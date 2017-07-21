Prince George’s 4th Birthday: Royal Family Releases Adorable New Portrait Of Future King

Happy b-day, Prince George! In honor of the almost-4-year-old’s big day, the royal fam released a precious portrait of the tiny prince. And seriously, this may be his cutest pic yet! What a perfect way to celebrate George’s birth!

Prince George just gets cuter and cuter with each passing year! And as the youngster turns four on July 22, his newest royal portrait is definitely one for the books. The photo, which was released on July 21 via Twitter, features the almost-birthday boy grinning from ear to ear and showing off his adorable teeth! “The Duke and Duchess are delighted to share a new official portrait of Prince George to mark HRH’s 4th birthday tomorrow,” the official Kensington Palace account tweeted. SO precious! Click here to see pics of Prince George with his little sister Princess Charlotte.

The palace also revealed that the pic was taken “at Kensington Palace at the end of June by @ ChrisJack_Getty.” “TRH are very pleased to share this lovely picture, and would like to thank everyone for all of the kind messages they have received,” the account added. In the epic shot, George is sporting a stylish blue and white striped, collarless button-down and couldn’t look happier as he shows off his big-boy smile. Even compared to last year, when George’s portraits featured him playing outside, the little royal has grown SO much. And we just love how he’s a perfect mix between his mom Kate Middleton, 35, and his dad Prince William, 35.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — how adorable is the little prince in his latest portrait? Can you believe he’s already four years old?