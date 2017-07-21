Ahoy! P Diddy was spotted kicking back and rocking his dad bod on a gigantic $46 million yacht off the coast of Italy! Here’s the amazing pic!

Permission to come aboard!? On July 19, P. Diddy was spied lounging shirtless on an absolutely insane 213 ft. yacht and pretty much living the dream! The music mogul was definitely in vacation mode, showing off his dad bod while canoodling with his stunning girlfriend Cassie as they cruised around off the coast of Italy! You have to hand to Diddy, whether you’re a fan or not, this guy knows how to travel in style! Take a peek at Diddy and his ladylove right here!

The star of new documentary Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: A Bad Boy Story strolled around the enormous vessel sipping a cocktail in his swimming trunks and a fashionable wide-brimmed hat. Keeping it classy on the waves! He was also spotted take a dip in the ocean and riding around on a jet ski with a few of his kids! The next day, July 20, the family celebrated his daughter Chance Combs‘ eleventh birthday on their yacht off the Amalfi Coast. “Happy 11th Birthday to my sweetest little girl!! The world is your baby!!” he captioned an adorable photo of himself and the birthday girl on Instagram. What a way to spend a b-day!

Speaking of parenthood, the 47-year-old rapper recently paid a visit to Late Night With Seth Meyers where he shared the parenting advice he once gave to his pal JAY-Z, since both are dads to sets of twins. “JAY-Z is the one that gives me counsel, so I was so happy to be able to give him counsel on this,” he told host Seth Meyers. “And the thing that I said is, you have to be prepared for double the love. You are used to getting love from one child, but when you get this incredible love from two kids, and they’re twins, it is truly a blessing. And may God bless him and Beyonce and their family and everybody out there that has kids — period. That’s what really runs our lives. But to have twins is double the fun.” Awww! We hereby nominate Diddy for Dad of the Year!

HollywoodLifers, are you loving Diddy’s luxe, laidback style? Let us know!