‘Outlander’ At SDCC: Caitriona Balfe & Sam Heughan Tease Print Shop Scene & More Scoop

The ‘Outlander’ cast assembled for their second-ever San Diego Comic-Con appearance on July 21. The cast spilled epic season 3 scoop, including some details about Jamie and Claire’s print shop scene!

*The show’s writer and producer Ronald D. Moore said season 3 will focus on Jamie, Claire, and the 20 years they spent apart. There will be a sea voyage, with Jamie and Claire ending up in the Caribbean, Jamaica, and eventually the New World. He said it’s going to be a “long journey” ahead.

*Frank will have a heavier role in season 3, since Claire has traveled back to the present day. Tobias Menzies loved getting back into character of Frank Randall. He also teased, “We get to unpack the life of Claire and Frank in Boston, which is told a slightly different way in the book.”

*Richard Rankin, who plays Roger Wakefield, revealed he started getting into the character by reading the books. The hunk, who has a very thick Scottish accent, even showed off his amazing American accent during the panel!

*Sophie Skelton, who plays Brianna Randall, said she had read a lot of the books to prepare for her role. She actually first auditioned for the role of Briana in 2014 and didn’t hear anything for a while. When she eventually booked the role, she watched the entire first season to “get a lot of Jamie and Claire’s characteristics.”

*Season 3 will open up with the Battle of Culloden. Sam Heughan said that it’s “quite epic.”

*The print shop scene is one of the most highly-awaited scenes of season 3. Caitriona Balfe and Sam are more than aware that this is a huge fan moment. Caitriona noted that the print shop scene is a “huge moment for that character and Jamie to sort of find each other again.”

*As we all know, Jamie and Claire were forced to part at the end of last season. This season will show them “ultimately go through the motions of grief and acceptance of losing someone that they love,” Sam said. That all builds up to the print shop scene. When talking about the reunion, Sam alluded to Jamie fainting. When Jamie and Claire see each other for the first time after 20 years in Diana Gabaldon’s Voyager, Jamie faints!

Outlander returns for season 3 on Sept. 10 at 8 p.m. ET on Starz.

HollywoodLifers, are you excited for Outlander season 3? Let us know!