One Direction Solo Songs Playlist: The Best Tracks From Harry Styles & More — Listen

Louis Tomlinson is the latest member of One Direction to release a scorching track — ‘Back to You’ dropped today and it’s a jam and a half — giving us the excuse to round up all of their best solo songs in one convenient playlist. LISTEN!

Here are the HollywoodLife.com staff picks for the best One Direction solo songs, featuring singles from Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and the rest of the guys. Below, we defend a the tracks that made the cut.

“Pillowtalk” by Zayn Malik

“This is the OG and still the G.O.A.T.” — Alyssa Norwin

“Definitely a strong contender. So fun to sing along to.” — Gab Ginsberg

“Sign of the Times” by Harry Styles

“It’s brilliant. I feel like it’s a true modern-day rock song. I love how it has major David Bowie and Freddie Mercury vibes, too.” — Kathleen Harper

“I like this. Two thumbs up.” — Sam Wilson

“Slow Hands” by Niall Horan

“It’s smooth and sexy and nothing like what any of the other 1D guys have put out. Totally fresh.” — Elizabeth Shilliday

“I love the rock-folk sound.” — Gab Ginsberg

“As much as I loved the boys together, this song feels totally mature and different. It’s perfect for dancing with the one you love!” — Dory Larrabee-Zayas

“Back to You” by Louis Tomlinson, Bebe Rexha, Digital Farm Animals

“Reminds me of ‘The One’ by DJ Khaled. Totally infectious.” — Gab Ginsberg

“Strip That Down” by Liam Payne

“It’s fresh and sexy, but it gives me major vintage Justin Timberlake vibes and I’m so here for it.” — Emy LaCroix

“Sweet Creature” by Harry Styles

“It’s SO gorgeous, unlike 1D and like nothing I’ve ever heard before. It’s the perfect coffee shop song.” — Ali Stagnitta

“This Town” by Niall Horan

“It’s stripped down, honest and sweet. Just him and a guitar, no team of producers needed.” — Tim Plant

“Get Low” by Liam Payne and Zedd

“It’s a sexy song that I enjoy listening to while pumping some iron at the gym!” — Chris Rogers

LISTEN:

HollywoodLifers, which One Direction solo song is your favorite?