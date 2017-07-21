Nick Carter Concerned For Brother Aaron After DUI Arrest: He ‘Really Wants To Help’ Him

Nick Carter just wants the best for brother Aaron Carter in his time of need. After Aaron was arrested for alleged DUI, Nick is trying his hardest to connect and give him help. Is Aaron accepting it?

Aaron Carter‘s July 15 arrest for suspected DUI has rocked his entire family. The singer’s brother, Backstreet Boy Nick Carter, 37, was one of the first people to speak out about the terrible incident and offer his brother help, but there was a problem: he did it over Twitter. Aaron, 29, was livid that Nick would reach out to him on a public forum — and not one-on-one. There’s reportedly an explanation for that. Nick allegedly doesn’t have his brother’s phone number!

Nick “really wants to help Aaron” but Aaron “doesn’t want anyone’s help. The whole Carter family is concerned for Aaron. They’re worried,” a source told US Weekly. “Nick doesn’t have his phone number. Aaron blocks everyone and changes his number so none of his family can get in touch with him. He changes his number a lot.”

Aaron finds it hard to believe that his brother doesn’t have his phone number. He told US Weekly that Nick knows how to contact him! “I change my number often for security issues and in attempt to have a calm and less stressful life overall,” Aaron told the mag. “Many often don’t respect that, but my current team does. Regarding Nick’s tweet and Lauren’s, they have the number I have now and weren’t blocked. Moving on.”

The tweets he refers to are two messages sent by Nick following the arrest, which read: “To my brother: I love u no matter what & if u feel the need to reach for help, I am here and willing to help you get better. Family isn’t always easy [but] we’re all here for you.” Aaron didn’t appreciate that Nick didn’t call him or find other means of a private conversation.

“How about all of the other options he had [to reach out]? How about calling me in jail?” he told Entertainment Tonight in an emotional interview. “I don’t need Nick’s help. I don’t need that. I don’t need help..”I will always love you [Nick]. And I will always have forgiveness in my heart for you.”

