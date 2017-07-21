‘Justine Damond Didn’t Have To Die’ Announces Police Chief As She Resigns Following Shooting

Yikes! Justine Damond’s fatal shooting at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer has cost his boss her job. We’ve got details on how the MPD chief resigned, saying that the bride-to-be didn’t have to die.

Heads are rolling following a Minneapolis police officer’s fatal shooting an unarmed Australian woman who called 911 about a possible rape. 40-year-old Justine Damond died after she was allegedly shot by officer Mohammed Noor on July 15 as she was approaching his patrol car to talk to him and his partner. “Justine didn’t have to die. This should not have happened,” Minneapolis Police Chief Janee Harteau said in a July 20 news conference about the beautiful blonde yoga teacher who was due to marry fiance Don Damond, 50, in August. The following day on July 21 the city’s mayor asked for her resignation and got it. Harteau said in a statement that, “I’ve decided I am willing to step aside to let a fresh set of leadership eyes see what more can be done for the MPD to be the very best it can be.”

“Last Saturday’s tragedy, as well as some other recent incidents, have caused me to engage in deep reflection,” she added. “Despite the MPD’s many accomplishments under my leadership over these years and my love for the city, I have to put the communities we serve first.” Mayor Betsy Hodges, 47, had asked her to step down, saying that “As far as we have come, I’ve lost confidence in the Chief’s ability to lead us further – and from the many conversations I’ve had with people around our city, especially this week, it is clear that she has lost the confidence of the people of Minneapolis as well.”

That wasn’t good enough for many protesters who showed up for Hodges’ announcement, yelling at her about alleged police brutality issues. Even though Hodges told them, ‘I have heard you, and I have listened…,” a man yelled “‘You have failed us since you’ve been in office. Stop killing us!’ Another shouted, “You have been ineffective as a leader and we want you to take your staff with you because they have terrorized us enough.”

Neither officer who responded to Damond’s 911 call had their body cameras switched on during the incident, where Noor allegedly fired his service weapon at her from his passenger seat as a pajama-clad Justine reportedly approached the driver’s side of the patrol car. He’d only been on the force for two years and is now refusing to cooperate with the investigation. Harteau spent four days on vacation following the shooting despite the massive public outcry. When she returned she tried to distance her department from Noor, saying “‘These were the actions and judgement of one individual.” Too little too late, as now she’s out of a job.

