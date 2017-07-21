Meek Mill’s third album ‘Wins & Losses’ is here, and it’s chock-full of epic features from Rick Ross, Future, Quavo, Chris Brown and more. LISTEN, and find out if there’s a track or two about his ex Nicki Minaj!

Meek Mill, 30, dropped his album Wins & Losses today, July 21, and it’s total fire. While we already heard tracks like “Young Black America,” “Issues” and “Whatever You Need” with Chris Brown and Ty Dolla Sign ahead of the release, but now we’ve got the whole enchilada. CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE ALBUM.

Looks like Meek cashed in just about every favor he’s ever been owed, because the amount of features on this album is staggering. The rapper gets help from Rick Ross, Future, Quavo, Young Thug, Lil Uzi Vert, Yo Gotti, The-Dream and more — not too shabby. Our favorite collaboration might be “Made It from Nothing,” on which Teyana Taylor lends some much-appreciated female vocals!

Of course, we’ve all been waiting to see if Meek was going to address his relationship with Nicki Minaj at all. After all, the two were hot and heavy for quite a while before things soured, and they officially broke it off in January. “To confirm, yes I am single,” Nicki tweeted. The two have barely had anything to do with each other since, but now that Meek’s album is here, it would seem that he isn’t as over the relationship as she is!

Check out an excerpt of the lyrics to “Whatever You Need,” which references Nicki’s song “Get on Your Knees:”

Yeah, you can get whatever you want, whatever you need

Got a one way flight ’cause I ain’t lettin’ you leave

We ain’t f*ck first night, had me beggin’ you please

But you love when I’m beggin’, you told me get on my knees

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Wins & Losses? Listen and tell us which track is your favorite!