Blac Chyna Flaunts New Man Mechie After He Gets Tattoo Of Her Initials

Sealed with ink! Mechie has a permanent display of how crazy he is for Blac Chyna after he got her initials tattooed behind his ear. We’ve got the touching new Instagram video of the lovebirds in action.

Rob Kardashian who? Blac Chyna, 29, and Mechie are officially a thing and the’s made his feelings permanent with new ink! The 24-year-old rapper proved just how into Chyna he is and got a tattoo of her initials. The blissful couple showed off his his new body art located behind his right ear in an adorable Instagram video. Mechie gave his lady a little cute little kiss on her forehead after checking out his tattoo, which is her initials in cursive writing. They have been cozying up in Miami ahead of her July 21 club appearance in the sunny city and looked blissfully happy together.

Mechie had been trying to stay out of the drama after Rob called him out during his Instagram tirade on July 5. The rapper, who’s real name is Demetrius Harris, made his position pretty clear on his own Insta account. “I’m not here for these games,” the now-deleted post said and had “They wild” written in the caption. Just in case you forgot, Rob released a video of Mechie and Blac kissing and wrote, “So this is the dude she sent me the video of them f**king @mechiesocrazy lol so she f**ked me then @ferraritru3 then this dude in 3 days. With my daughter and her son in the house in my bed haha and my paid house,” in the caption. The 30 year-old didn’t stop there and posted nude photos of Chyna that he had zero permission to share!

Thankfully Chyna has got Mechie to distract her from all that. Rumors immediately started flying that they were hooking up, especially after they shared some super flirty Instagram messages. Mechie turned the camera on Chyna in one to flaunt her blue vinyl dress. She giggled when she went to cover her legs with her hands and her new beau just smiled and shook his head.

HollywoodLifers, do you think it’s too soon for Mechie to get a tattoo of Blac’s initials? Do you like his new ink?